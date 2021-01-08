“Sorry For Your Lost” And Other Social Media Posts To Not Bring Into 2021

Social media has forever changed communication as we know it. We can now stay in touch with friends, old and new. It can also be a good way to show the world what we value most, the lifestyle we’re living, and our thoughts on the world we live in. We can easily find like-minded people to connect with over common interests, from cooking to travel to experiences, such as attending the same schools or even being descendants of the same people.

Social media can be informative and fun, and the connections we make using the various platforms can expose us to amazing people, businesses, and opportunities. At the same time, it can also be a source of foolishness and downright annoying behaviors we can do without.

Here are some common social media posts I saw in 2020 that we need to agree to keep out of 2021.

Motivational/Inspirational Posts Paired with Inconsistent Images

Ladies, we can all use daily motivation. Be it a bible verse, inspirational quote, or positive meme; it’s always better to use your voice to say something encouraging. We have enough negativity in this world, especially living through a pandemic and handling challenges that are unlike anything most of us have encountered before. A dose of encouragement is a good thing!

Where a good thing can go bad is when you pair those uplifting messages with your sexiest selfies. I can agree that good self-esteem is a must, and I don’t fault anyone for having it, but there is a time and a place. I may want to agree with what Maya Angelou is saying in your post, but the picture of you in your best thong bikini that you used to illustrate her point creates a dilemma for me. I’m sure your admirers don’t mind, but I, for one, can do without this.