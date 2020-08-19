Mental Health Apps To Support You During This Time

The butterfly effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on humanity has been larger than anyone could have imagined. There’s the unemployment numbers that are broadcasted daily and the rise in positive cases, but what isn’t discussed as much is what those numbers have caused. The additional fallout that has occurred because of economical and public health issues.

Humans are social beings who aren’t built to be alone as much as this pandemic has caused them to be. For many, a busy schedule played a much bigger role in their lives than they knew. Keeping busy can be an important part of addressing all sorts of problems from substance abuse issues to mental health concerns to even unhealthy eating patterns. That structure is often at the center of any program designed to help someone in recovery from a number of conditions, and structure is something people have been robbed of during this pandemic.

As such, problems have come up that no government bail-out or vaccine can fix: mental health problems. The CDC reported that in June of this year, there was a significant rise in substance abuse issues, anxiety and depression, symptoms of traumatic stress disorders, and suicidal thoughts. But, with both health and financial concerns, many individuals may not be able to visit a counselor. Fortunately, there are a number of apps that offer help in taking care of your mental health during this incredibly difficult time. Here are a few of them.

Mood Mission

In the Mood Mission app, you list how you’re feeling and the app provides you with five simple tasks, aka “missions,” that you can complete to improve your mood. These tasks are based on studies that have found quantifiable proof that certain tasks can change one’s mood in certain ways. You can even earn rewards in the app by improving your mood, further motivating you to feel better.