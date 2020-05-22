15 Healthy Foods For Around $3

I’ve never quite understood when people say that they don’t eat healthy because they “Can’t afford it.” Last a checked, a double quarter pounder meal at McDonald’s has crept up to somewhere in the $7 to $9 range, depending on where you buy it (probably more if you get it in an airport!). I could definitely get you fed a wholesome, healthy meal for less than that. Maybe it’s because ritzy celebrities like Jada Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow talk so much about their meals full of leafy greens and whole grains that we’ve come to assume those foods are just pricey. But they really aren’t. The full-time personal chefs these stars likely hire to make them a kale and strawberry salad are probably expensive, but not the ingredients themselves. There are a lot of foods that are so densely packed with nutrients that they could fall under the superfood category, but they also fall under the budget-friendly category because a full serving is little more than a few dollars. So no more excuses for grabbing nothing but microwavable lasagna and frozen chicken nuggets and peanut butter pretzels at the store. They aren’t “more affordable” than the wholesome stuff. In fact, paying for the health issues that bad foods can cost you makes those foods the most expensive of all. Here are superfoods you can get for around $3.

Sardines

You can get a full tin of sardines for $2 or $3 depending on where you shop. And out of it you’ll get tons of omega-3 fatty acids which are good for your heart and brain, as well as a satisfying serving of protein, lots of calcium to keep your bones healthy, and vitamin B12, which is essential for balanced moods.