15 Microwave Uses That Will Change Your Cooking Game

I don’t know about you but I’m getting very tired of all the cooking I have to do during this quarantine. I feel like half of my day is spent chopping vegetables and cleaning cutting boards and flipping things in pans and checking things in the oven and stirring things in pots. I didn’t realize what a huge difference staying at home would make in how much I cook. But the reality is that, when the economy was open and my life was normal, I would treat myself to a handful of easy, ready-to-eat, to-go items throughout the week. Maybe I’d get sushi from the grocery store one night, a turkey sub from my local sandwich spot one afternoon, delivery one evening, and dine at a restaurant another. But now, you don’t just swing by the grocery store for one thing like cheap sushi. It’s not worth the risk of getting sick. And you don’t run out and grab a little something from a local sandwich counter or taco truck whenever you feel like it. We’re all trying to be careful. At this point, in my home, we are treating ourselves to take out or delivery two or three times a month maximum, and the rest of our food we cook ourselves. I really notice the difference in how much time it takes out of my day. It’s not like I have a whole lot else to do with the stay at home order still in effect where I live but, still, maybe I’d rather read a book or take a bath or see what people are yelling about online. I’m looking for ways to cut back how much time I spend cooking, and using these microwave tricks can seriously help. That little appliance can do more than you think.

Latte foam

Since your favorite fancy coffee shop that makes art in your lattes and cappuccinos for you may be closed right now, you might be craving these comforting beverages but unsure how to make your own foam without a machine for it. It’s actually quite simple. Just put milk in jar, close it, shake it until it’s foamy, and then microwave the sealed jar for 30 seconds. It will stabilize the hot foam.