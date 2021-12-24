1 of 11 ❯ ❮

While everyone is focused on what’s under the Christmas tree right now, you can’t forget about what goes inside the stocking. Stocking stuffers have always been a personal favorite of mine because those items are typically the things I need but absolutely hate to buy. And I love to see the look on someone else’s face when they receive a cool new product they would’ve never bought for themselves but can’t wait to try. Since most of your moula is going to the big Christmas gifts, we decided to put together a list of drugstore items that’ll make the perfect stocking stuffers this holiday. No need to break the bank on these necessities, the look on your loved one’s faces when they see what’s inside will be truly priceless.

Puff Cuff ($15.99) Most naturals will tell you hair ties are not her friend. For one, most of us have more hair than the stretch of said ties will allow, plus it’s no fun seeing your big, bold curly puff dwindle to a third of it’s size when secured by one of those little black bands. Enter the puff cuff. The 2018 version of the banana clip, created to secure your puff into a ponytail while still letting it be big and free. Plus you skip all the damage of tight ties and the (literal) headaches.

Alice + Olivia imPRESS Press-On Manicure ($7.99) These are not your mama’s press-ons — they’re not even your big sister’s press-ons. ImPRESS has partnered with Alice + Olivia designers to launch a limited collection of press-on manicures that save you an immense amount of time and money by skipping the salon and popping these babies on right at home. Plus with the intricate designs, no one will have the slightest clue you didn’t go to a nail tech for these looks.

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Eye Makeup Remover Pads ($8.99) If you’ve ever only needed to wipe off some of your eye makeup and dreaded wasting an entire makeup remover wipe to do so, these pads are for you. The tiny makeup removers hit only the spots you want them too and with micellar water technology you’ll only need a swipe or two for everything you want to remove to be gone.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Collection Strengthen & Restore Hair Serum ($12.99) Hair goals are as common as fitness goals around the new year and every Black girl knows Jamaican Black Castor Oil is the secret to replenishing dwindling edges, replacing bald patches and, replenishing lost length. No one will be mad seeing this Shea Moisture serum in their stocking Christmas Eve.

BLK/OPL Invisible Oil Blocking Gel Primer ($9.95) Primers can run you a pretty penny, which is why many makeup wearers skip this step in the application process, but with this Blk/OPL option you get optimal bang for your buck. Not only will this primer gel help makeup stay put, it also blocks oil from building up on your face throughout the day. That’s certainly worth $10.

Simply Summer’s Eve Lavender Chamomile Cleansing Cloths ($4.99) No one wants to be caught feeling unfresh after a long day of travel or a hard workout at the gym, which is why Simply Summer’s Even cleaning cloth’s are such a lifesaver. You may not think to pick up a box at the drugstore, but when your have a few packs in your bag after a hard sweat session you’ll be so glad someone thought to throw them in your stocking.

Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant ($1.99) Another fresh-on-the-go staple, Dove’s dry antiperspirants are the perfect work/workout/travel bag staple for the girl who doesn’t want to trade sweat stains for deodorant stains when her pits need a pick-me-up. And now that they come in travel-size, they make the perfect stocking stuffer.



Vaseline Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Overnight Cream ($3.99) If you’ve neglected your skin all fall and now the chill of winter has you experiencing severe dryness and even cracking, this intense overnight cream is for you. This prescription-strength product at a drugstore price delivers deep moisture to clear up stubborn dry patches and restore skin’s softness.

Venus Platinum Extra Smooth ($12.99) A closer shave, less nicks and cuts, and smoother skin for longer — where do we sign up? That’s what Venus promises with its Platinum Extra Smooth razor that has five diamond-like coated blades.

U by Kotex Barely There Thin Liners ($5.49) Another item you never want to buy, but are always happy to have, Kotex’s barely there liners are super thin and flexible so you won’t mind the extra protection they provide on your light days.