Regardless of whether you’re a beginner with makeup or someone seasoned in achieving a flawless beat, there’s always going to be things you can improve in your application. As makeup artist Saffron Hughes told shared with MADAMENOIRE recently, makeup is a creative and ever-changing artform.

MN chatted with the MUA about makeup tips people always wish they’d known sooner so you can continue taking your skills to the next level, mastering techniques and nailing your beauty looks.

Scroll through them below.

1. Apply Your Eye Makeup Before Foundation

Considering the order in which you apply your makeup products is essential. For example, if you’re going for a bold eye look, Hughes recommends using your complexion products after doing your eye makeup. That way, you decrease the chance of “the dreaded racoon eyes” — when all the fallout drops underneath your eyes and causes unwanted shadows on your face.

In addition to raccon eyes completely ruining your base makeup, Hughes shared that it can also “create an aged appearance.”