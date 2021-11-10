Get A Head Start On Stocking Stuffers And Poppin’ Presents With This Holiday Gift Guide

Sponsored By Target

The holiday season is emerging. And with its swift approach—Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all other notable shopping days will soon be upon us. There’s no reason to get caught up in the retail rush; the last minute scramble or the extended delivery dates—not when you can get a head start at picking and choosing special gifts for the special loved ones in your life.

Gifting just got easier.

To make matters ideal, MADAMENOIRE has accelerated the process of hunting down the perfect present by offering our first holiday gift guide of the season. We simplified the shopping experience by presenting our hottest selections that are narrowed down and grouped by category. So is there any better time than now to jumpstart the gift-getting movement?

Peep these holiday picks below:

Beauty & Grooming

Beauty and grooming gifts never go out of style. Plus, they make great stocking stuffers for just about anyone, from the little people in the family to the elders.

Bevel Shave System Starter Kit

i Live, i Love Eyeshadow Palette

The Honey Pot Co. Collection

The Lip Bar

TPH by TARAJI Scalp Care Collection

Electronics & Gadgets

What’s a holiday without the latest and greatest tech items to navigate this digital era we live in?

iPhone 13 Pro

Sony Playstation 5

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Beats Studio Buds

Libations & Stuff

These spirited items will make any holiday more cheerful and merry. Drinks anyone?

Black Girl Magic Rosé Wine

BLK & Bold Coffee

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey 1856

Goddess Glass

Brooklyn Tea Ceramic 14 oz Personal Tea Maker Set

The Wears

It’s all about the outfits.

Onion Dress

Forever Savage Showgirl Hooded Onesie

Harriets By Hekima Patchwork Robe/Kimono

Bling-Bling

Flex on them with timeless pieces that transform your attire.

Banklet

The Ramsey Watch

CONVERTIBLE FACE MASK HOLDER/ NECKLACE

Play Tings

Leisure time just a little more interesting. Who says growing up has to all work and no play. These gifts, although purposeful, are sure to bring out the kid in just about everyone.

The Moon Boot

The Hoodoo Tarot

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike