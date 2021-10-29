MadameNoire Featured Video

Times Square has been blessed with the Blackest piece of art it’s ever seen. Artist Pamela Council has designed an 18-foot fountain that’s adorned with over 350,000 vibrant acrylic nails that’s sitting in the middle of Times Square in New York City.

The astounding structure, called “A Fountain for Survivors,” is embellished with acrylic nails that boast metallic hues of pink, purple and gold. The 100 gallons of water inside flow over a three-level fountain that’s surrounded with pink clouds on the walls. It’s illuminated with gold bulbs around it’s curvy entrance and features custom-designed nails encrusted with radiant stones.

“The fingernails become this sort of armor and this protective style layer, in between the buzzing Times Square public and people who are visiting this intimate space,” Council told The New York Times.

Council, who refers to their art as “Blaxidermy” or a combination of Blaxploitation and taxidermy, said that the fountain offers New Yorkers a moment of escape and represents how New Yorkers have been able to keep their head above water during the pandemic.

“We build monuments to winning wars and tragedies, but I need a monument to maintaining,” Council said. “For some people that is monumental.”

Times Square isn’t bustling the way it was before the pandemic. Traffic in the tourist hub has went from 300,000 people a day from 50,000 a day, but Council’s artwork will offer a pleasing aesthetic to the people kept the city alive during its most difficult time.

“There are fewer people moving throughout Times Square, but the people who are, are working people, they’re the people that keep things running, they are the essential workers that we have been talking about for the last year and a half,” she said.

“A Fountain for Survivors” will be on display until Dec. 8.

Take a look at photos of “A Fountain for Survivors” below.