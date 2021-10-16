MadameNoire Featured Video

I have always struggled with finding good moisturizers. I treat my acne-prone skin with a medicated solution and cream, which can leave my face dry and feeling rough with a dull look to match. Since the moisturizers I’ve tried don’t always have a lasting effect, I decided to switch over to an oil. So I gave Skinergy Beauty’s Squalane and Sunflower Facial Oil a try, and I am surely not disappointed.

What is it?

This hydrating serum is anti-sun damage, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging and Skinergy’s founder, Priscilla Jiminian, promises that it leave your skin looking radiant.

“We all want glowing skin,” Jiminian said in a statement. “But, we also want an extra layer of protection against the sun – and reduce skin damage. Our new Skinergy Beauty’s Facial Oil does just that and much more – protecting the skin’s barrier while hydrating and moisturizing skin!”

Skinergy’s facial oil contains organic olive-derived Squalane and organic cold-pressed Sunflower oil, which are two botanical ingredients bursting with Omega-6 and Vitamin E. Squalane is naturally produced by our skin cells but as we get older, the production slows down. Squalane is an antioxidant and can also increase collagen production in your skin, which can help your skin become more firm. It also protects your skin from carcinogens. Like Squalane, Sunflower oil is also an antioxidant thanks to being packed with vitamin E. It not only keeps your skin moisturized and your pores unclogged but it helps to fight against acne. It has anti-aging and anti-inflammatory qualities and can also enhance the production of new skill cells.

How I Use It

After I wash my face with my benzoyl peroxide wash, I then use a skin toner on my face and follow that up with Clindamycin solution or Tretinoin if it’s nighttime. Once the medication dries, I apply the Skinergy oil. It’s suitable for all skin types and can even be mixed with another moisturizer.

Final Thoughts

Skinergy’s Facial Oil gave my skin care routine the boost it needed. I was worried that a facial oil could leave my face feeling greasy throughout the day and I was relieved to see that this oil is the total opposite. It’s lightweight and it gives my skin a dewy look, which I love. I’ve been using it for about two months now and my skin is smoother, my complexion is more even and I haven’t had as many blackheads that I once did before. My pores also look much smaller. I am loving this new glow!

If you’re interested in giving this facial oil a try, click here.