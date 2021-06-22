MadameNoire Featured Video

Warm weather is finally upon us with June 21 marking the first day of summer. Surely, the goddesses are ready to get summertime fine and make the most of 2021’s warmer season.

With COVID restrictions receding, reconnecting with loved ones, traveling for sunshine-filled vacays for the first time in a long while takes precedence, as does feeling confident in the skin you’re in. Hydration, moisture, protection from the sun and an overall glow is always a priority for melanated layers and Madamenoire has got you covered.

Here are five choice products to boost your body care routine and get it in tip-top shape to stunt on ‘em the entire summer.

Olay Retinol Body Wash

This high-end formula was released by Olay earlier this year to help people “address common skin concerns and reveal vibrant and radiant skin.” Backed by the help of dermatologists and designed with a “skincare first approach,” this nighttime body wash contains retinol and a proprietary Vitamin B3 Complex to “support your skin’s natural pH and deeply hydrate and replenish its moisture barrier.”

Retinol, a popular skincare ingredient, is used to tackle aging, acne and scarring. Essentially, this product can be a great aid to those whose skin is in need of a pick-me-up — or those who deal with body acne.

If you’re interested, keep your eyes peeled for Olay’s Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash and its matching Rinse-Off Body Conditioner at major nationwide retailers.