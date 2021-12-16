MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether it’s a short cut or curly tresses, Teyana Taylor is known to turn heads every time she steps out. The Harlem rep loves to change up her look, so it was only right that she collaborate with the textured hair extension brand, Darling Hair. In her latest Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated singer gushed about her new partnership.

“Serving locs and looks!,” she captioned a slideshow of her swinging some long, luxurious locs and a curly afro courtesy of Darling Hair. “I’m excited to be the Global Ambassador of Darling Textured Hair Extensions.”

Darling Textured Hair Extensions offers premium synthetic hair that can be used for braids, locs, twists, curly styles, ponytails, crochet braids or whatever style your heart desires. They promise that their hair is tangle and shed-free and has its own natural luster. Prices range from $12.97 to $44.99. Check out the collection here.

Taylor just wrapped her 12-city farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal tour, where she did her last batch of performances as she bids farewell to her music career. The mother-of-two was hitting the stage so hard that ended up having to be hospitalized towards the end of the tour.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her from a hospital bed. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b**** was tryna get on that stage

She’s now focusing on other endeavors like serving as PrettyLittleThing’s U.S creative director.

“I’m happy I get to come in and enhance,” she told Essence earlier this year. “I’m always very hands on in anything I’m involved in and I always have so many ideas.”