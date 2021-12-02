MadameNoire Featured Video

If getting freaky miles high up in the air has ever been on your sexual fantasy list, you just might have a chance at bringing that wild dream to life.

The Love Cloud, a new private jet company, allows couples to have a bit of raunchy fun while flying above the clouds at an altitude of 5,280 feet in the air, but the experience will cost you a pretty penny. Couples must cough up a $995 fee to get down for a ride that will last about 45 minutes with the company’s silver package, according to Business Insider. Can you last a little bit longer than that? The Las Vegas-based company allows customers to opt for a 60 or 90-minute pleasure-filled flight that will run you $1095 and $1495, respectively. Talk about a bang for your buck, right?

The Love Cloud’s salacious jets come equipped with twin-sized beds, comfortable foam mattresses lined with red satin sheets, and “sex position pillows” that will allow you to hit all those angles! The best part about it is that your private pilot won’t be able to hear a thing since they’re given special noise-canceling headphones and the sexy time room is “separated by a secure curtain door,” according to the company’s website.

Take a look at the inside below.

During a recent interview with Buzzfeed, The Love Cloud’s co-owner, Anthony Blake, said that the company has booked flights for a wide range of clients from newlyweds, marriage proposals, and even swingers.

“Almost every single flight ends in complete happiness. People are saying they’ve had the best sex of their lives. Weeks later, they’re still talking about it,” he explained.

So, if you’re looking to bust it wide open in the sky, consider purchasing one of The Love Cloud’s various packages. They offer flights for romantic dinners which come with a flight attendant and a three-course meal. They also have special rides dedicated for wedding vow renewals and if you’re looking for something on the fancier side, consider purchasing the company’s Mile High Club Package that lets you really go out all out with limo transportation to and from the airport along with champagne, roses, and chocolate for your sweetie.

So what do you think? Would you and your significant other take a ride on The Love Cloud? Tell us down below!

