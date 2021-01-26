MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re like me, your combination skin might be a little more on the drier side during the winter months. Not only is there a change in the air’s temperature and moisturizer levels, but now, our faces are constantly being stripped of moisture by the light friction that’s created when we wear our masks. Going off of that, if you’re a makeup user, you might face the dilemma of wanting a product that will offer some coverage to your skin without drying it out further, but not wanting a foundation so dewy that it’s rubbed off on the inside of your mask completely by the time you take it off.

That’s where Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator comes in. The product is described as a lightweight, tinted foundation that promises long-lasting hydration for your skin. While providing buildable coverage, Urban Decay claims the vegan formula combines “fermented kombucha, with a luxe blend of marula and ginger oils known to detox and clarify the complexion for a real-skin glow and a 30% boost in skin’s natural hydration after 24 hours.”

Obviously with claims like that I had to put the foundation to the test. Over the course of a few days, I found that overall, I would agree with calling the product lightweight. Personally, I prefer foundations that feel more breathable on the skin, so I was happy that this tinted hydrator didn’t disappoint. My favorite aspect of the foundation was definitely the healthy dewiness it added to my dry skin. Whether using it with a dampened beauty sponge or a stippling brush, the product went on easily and didn’t feel cakey. As a tip, if you’d like to attempt building up the coverage, I recommend going in with the stippling brush, just keeping away from going in too heavy on any dry patches your face might have. Even though the product was hydrating, I noticed that when I was touching up or setting the hydrator with my compact of translucent powder, the drier areas of my face looked less flattering with the powder on top. Lastly, in terms of it being transfer-proof, I would give it a 7.5 out of 10 so it’s fairly safe to wear with your masks in case you’re worried about that.

A major downside to this product is the shade range. None of the shades are described as having a cool undertone, and only three out of the twelve are described as being for those with “deep” complexions. Although it’s a tinted foundation and you might be able to get away with using it with a lighter hand, if you can’t find a shade that would be usable for you I would suggest skipping out on it altogether and mixing up your favorite moisturizer with a drop of your everyday foundation.

I can’t speak to the product’s claim that it improved my skin’s hydration by 30% within 24 hours, but I do think that it gave me a hydrated look without feeling too heavy on my skin. If you can find your right shade, this product can keep your skin looking its best at times when lathering up on extra moisturizer, using hydrating serums, and exfoliating just isn’t enough.