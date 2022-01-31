MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon may be adding another bundle of joy to his constantly expanding brood.

Over the weekend, the daytime talk show host and comedian hosted a gender reveal party for pregnant model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi, 30, at a pink and blue balloon-filled bash.

Cannon, 41, cradled Tiesi’s baby bump and is seen holding her hand and right by her side throughout the celebration in photos obtained by TMZ. The two both wore matching all-white outfits.

The party took place on Jan. 30, in Malibu, California, according to the outlet. That afternoon, an explosion of party poppers by the couple’s attendees revealed that the two are expecting a baby boy.

While Tiesi hasn’t posted about her pregnancy on her Instagram page, we know that the model divorced from former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel this past November.

If the speculation that she and Cannon are expecting a baby is true, the child will be her first and The Masked Singer host’s eighth. Last year, Cannon made headlines for saying that he was going to finally consider “take a break from having kids” in September, yet offering to have a baby with Saweetie in November, and later breaking the internet with a viral photo of his d*ck print in December.

In addition to his ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon is also the father to son Golden Cannon, 4, and 13-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, the host welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. The following month, Cannon and Alyssa Scott celebrated the birth of their child Zen, the host’s youngest out of seven children in total.

In December, Cannon emotionally revealed that Zen passed away due to brain cancer. Read more about that down below.

