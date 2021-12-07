MadameNoire Featured Video

Now we see why Nick Cannon has all of them dang kids!

“The Masked Singer” host sent the internet into a tailspin on Dec. 6 after he appeared on his Fox daytime talk show sporting a tight suit that gave viewers a little bit more than they were expecting. Fans couldn’t help but notice a big bulge popping from inside Cannon’s pants, but now there appears to be a leaked pic of the star’s johnson that has made its rounds across social media and by the looks of it, Cannon’s girthy manhood appears to swang low, if you know what we mean.

Now, we can’t post Cannon’s monstrous mandingo pic here, but you can certainly take a peek at the salacious photo that surfaced on Twitter. We cannot confirm whether or not this is truly Cannon’s package, so don’t tell anyone we sent you!

Speculation around Cannon’s enormous member sparked following an episode of his show that aired last week while he was reportedly giving his “What’s Poppin?!” entertainment news segment, Page Six noted. How fitting, right?

After Cannon’s shocking d*ck pic began to spread across the internet, social media was on fire with all kinds of reactions to his big ole eggplant.

One user wrote on Twitter: “So are we not gon talk about Nick Cannon and that andouille sausage he got stuffed in those pants?”

Another social media goer commented: “OK but do yall have anymore Nick Cannon pictures? I wanna see it from different views.”

While a third person wrote: “So nick cannon actually has a CANNON.”

One fan joked about the former podcast host being a father of seven: “Apparently the reason Nick Cannon has so many kids is, he can impregnate you long distance.”

Well, that might actually be true now that we’ve had a look at what he’s packing. The infamous fertile father shares 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife and megastar Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two children — his son Golden, and his daughter Powerful Queen Cannon — with Miss Guam 2014 pageant winner Brittany Bell. Back in June, the Power 106 radio host welcomed two twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and nine days later, the star welcomed his seventh child, a baby boy named Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

The father of seven has yet to comment on the phallic news, but it will be interesting to hear what he has to say. What do you think? Is Nick Cannon really well-endowed or is the pic totally cap? Tell us down below.

