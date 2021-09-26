After welcoming three new babies over the last year, the infamously fertile father Nick Cannon is now considering celibacy. The actor and comedian came to the realization after a recent sit down with his therapist, PEOPLE noted.

The Masked Singer host continued on citing that his decision to have multiple children stemmed from his own upbringing coming from a “big family.”

“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate,” Cannon, 40, shared with Entertainment Tonight , adding, “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

“… I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family,” he continued. “I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

As the star gears up for the debut of his new daytime talk show on FOX, Cannon explained that it’s important to be transparent with fans and he hopes that sharing more intimitate details about his life will allow viewers to see him in a different light.

“[I’ve] never been a person that’s shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I’m gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I’m in the headlines the night before, I’m definitely talking about it the next morning.”

During an interview with The Breakfast Club back in August, the Nickolodean alum shared that he believes the mother of his children had the power to decide whether or not they wanted to have children with him, despite his polyamorous lifestyle.

“Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man into my world and I will birth this child,’” the California native insisted. “It ain’t my decision. I’m just following suit.”

The Ncredible entreprenaur now has 7 children in total. DJ Abby De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on June 14. Shortly after she gave birth, the former America’s Got Talent personality announced the birth of his first child “Zen” with model Alyssa Scott on June 21.

Nick shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey and two children with ex Brittany Bell: 4-year-old Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen Cannon, who he and the Miss Guam beauty pageant winner welcomed back in December.

Even with his demanding schedule, the Power 106 FM radio host shared that he still manages to be extremely present in all of his kids’ lives.

“For every single one of my kids, I’m at every basketball game, I’m at every martial arts practice,” he explained. “People don’t understand how I do it, but my children are my priority.”

