Nick Cannon shared that his son, Zen, has passed away. On Dec. 7, Cannon revealed the sad news on his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show. He spoke about the loss of his five-month old son alongside a therapist.

The Wild N’ Out creator said he noticed something was wrong when Zen was two months old.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he said. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Cannon and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, then found out that he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

The 41-year-old went on to detail his final says with baby Zen, who was the youngest of his seven children.

“Ultimately, it was cancer in the brain and the tumor began to grow a lot faster,” he said as he became emotional. “This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday — I got to spend the weekend with him — and I woke up on Sunday and was like, ‘I feel like I want to go to the water.’ We got a chance to go to the ocean.”

Instead of cancelling all of his shows, he decided to tape a live show and dedicate it to his late baby boy.

“I didn’t know how I was going to handle today, but I just wanted to grieve with my family,” he continued.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Cannon will be taking a hiatus from his talk show to grieve.