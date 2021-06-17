MadameNoire Featured Video

Announced via social media, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir a few days ago on June 14.

In a video she shared of her cradling the boys, yesterday evening Rosa posted, ” ✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.”

Rumors starting swirling that Rosa was carrying Cannon’s twins back in February when the tv host had surprised her with a Valentine’s Day gesture that was similar to the one he’d gifted Brittany Bell and Lanisha Cole within a matter of days. At that time, despite not explicitly sharing who the father of her twins was, in now-deleted Instagram posts Rosa — who works as a DJ — posted a pair of hands rubbing her pregnant belly and playing the piano for her, which many speculated to be Cannon’s.

In another video that’s since been deleted, the DJ was even seen with a pair of Cannon’s Ncredible brand headphones on her then-pregnant belly playing music for the twins.

It wasn’t until April when Rosa posted photos of her maternity shoot — which included snapshots of her and Cannon — that all the speculation surrounding her pregnancy and the twins’ father was confirmed. At that time, in the caption of the post she’d written, “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

In addition to 9-year-old twins Cannon shares with Mariah Carey named Morrocan and Monroe, the TV host also has two kids with Bell, Golden, 3, and Powerful Queen who was born last December. Current rumors speculate that Cannon is expecting another child — his seventh — with ”Wild N’ Out” model Alyssa Scott.