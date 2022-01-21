MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon is known for being many things — a comedian, an actor, a TV host, the list goes on. Since his name is in the headlines pretty frequently, there’s not much Cannon does or says that surprises the masses.

The father of seven children opened up about the body insecurities he faces during intimate moments in the bedroom while moderating a “Man Panel” on a recent episode of his eponymous talk show.

“I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate,” Cannon told fellow panelists on Jan. 19th’s episode. “I’ve been skinny my whole life, so therefore I’ve never liked to be completely naked. It’s usually like, I hide under the covers. As much as I boast about being in shape.”

The host explained that he needs to wear “some type of clothes” or “socks” while getting his groove on.

Other panelists included Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano and Rip Michaels.

Distefano even asked Cannon if he “ever Winnie the Pooh’s it” — aka wearing a shirt with no bottoms during sex — which made the host laugh.

Majors and Sorrentino discussed the pressures to perform and please their partners in the bedroom as their vulnerabilities. Michaels said he related to Cannon having physical insecurities, sharing: “I am completely clothed up in a Snuggie. I hate my body, so I am with you Nick. I totally am insecure about that. Like I want lights off, I want covers, blankets, and a ski mask. I am totally not that confident, sexy, Rick Ross fat guy, that’s just not me.”

Cannon then explained that he thinks what’s most important is the connection shared between lovers.

“But women don’t think about that, I’m pretty sure,” Cannon said after Michaels talked about his body insecurities. “Because that’s when we’re our most vulnerable, when we’re making love, when we’re tapping in to our sensibilities, sensuality and sexuality. That’s when we are our most open.”

In the rest of the clip, the men agreed that vulnerability and intimacy are two really important things that lead to great sex. See the guys chop it up down below.