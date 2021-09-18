MadameNoire Featured Video

Besides being known to host a slew of television shows, Nick Cannon has made headlines all year for becoming a proud father months, and sometimes days, within each other. Cannon now has seven children, so balancing fatherhood and his career is no easy task. The 40-year-old CEO told Page Six that when he isn’t busy, he spends time with his kids and finds inspiration in their moments together.

“I always say my vocation is my vacation,” he said. “But when I have a free moment, all of that focus goes to my children. That’s an even more creative space because I’m learning from them daily. As we all know, I have a wide range of personalities of young kids that I get to tap into. I get to vicariously live through them on a daily basis.”

This year, Cannon welcomed a second set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa and a son named Zen with model Alyssa Scott just nine days apart. In December 2020, he welcomed his daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, whom he shares a son, Golden. He and ex-wife Mariah Carey have 10-year-old twins named Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon has made it clear that he is having children on purpose due to having major health issues. During a 2017 interview with Howard Stern, the Los Angeles native said that having near-death situations has made him feel like he is “running out of time” so that has influenced his outlook on having children.

“I don’t fear it, I welcome it!,” he said about whether he is afraid of death. “I got to a space now where [I can say] I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctor said. But I’m living life like ‘F***, I might die in the morning, so let’s f*** all night! So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!’”

Cannon added another job to his resume recently. His new talk show, Nick Cannon Show, will be premiering on September 27.