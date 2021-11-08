It looks like Saweetie is having baby fever.
The self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” tweeted about her desire for children over the weekend and of course the infamous fertile father of seven Nick Cannon stepped in to ask the rapper if she needed a little help. Check out their exchange below.
“I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on,” he told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on the Drink Champs podcast in October. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect.”
“I love all my kids,” he added. “I’m celibate right now. … I’m trying to go— I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022. … I’m trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”
Saweetie hasn’t replied but it will be interesting to see what she has to say.
A few social media goers chimed in on the discourse with one user writing: “Saweetie…. girl run! Have you seen what he names his kids? He got so many kids he ran out of names and started naming them catchphrases!'”
Another person replied: “Have you ever asked ur kids if they want all these siblings?”
While a third user responded: “Boy you got to many already!”
Check out some more reactions below! What do you think? Should Saweetie make some babies with Nick Cannon?
