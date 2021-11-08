MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Saweetie is having baby fever.

The self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” tweeted about her desire for children over the weekend and of course the infamous fertile father of seven Nick Cannon stepped in to ask the rapper if she needed a little help. Check out their exchange below.

Nick Cannon has fathered a lot of kids over the years with several different women, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Saweetie declines the TV host’s generous offer. Back in June, Cannon welcomed his twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and nine days later, his son, baby Zen arrived with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, who premiered his long-awaited daytime talk show on FOX back in September, was previously married to megastar singer Mariah Carey. The ex-married couple shares two 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan together. He also has two children with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell— a son named Golden and their baby daughter Powerful Queen Cannon. The 41-year-old’s The 41-year-old’s baby-making comments come just a month after he made a vow to stay celibate until 2022.

“I love all my kids,” he added. “I’m celibate right now. … I’m trying to go— I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022. … I’m trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”

Saweetie hasn’t replied but it will be interesting to see what she has to say.

A few social media goers chimed in on the discourse with one user writing: “Saweetie…. girl run! Have you seen what he names his kids? He got so many kids he ran out of names and started naming them catchphrases!'”

Another person replied: “Have you ever asked ur kids if they want all these siblings?”

While a third user responded: “Boy you got to many already!”

Check out some more reactions below! What do you think? Should Saweetie make some babies with Nick Cannon?

