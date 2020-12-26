Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl Christmas Week

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have welcomed another child together. On the evening of Christmas, Bell revealed on social media that she had given birth to their second child, a baby girl named Powerful Queen Cannon.

“The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!!,” Bell wrote on Instagram. “So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”

Bell and Cannon have said before that they weren’t together and are focused on co- parenting.

The on-and-off again couple already have a three-year-old son named Golden. Cannon has nine-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Bell shared that they were welcoming another child together back in June. The former Miss Arizona revealed the news when she shared a photo of their son with a cape on that read ” BIG BROTHER.”

“And now you know. we are so happy,” Bell captioned the photo.

The news about their second bundle of joy had us all scratching our heads because Cannon was in a relationship with model Jessica White at that time. A few days before the baby announcement, White shared a loving post dedicated to the 40-year-old funny man on social media.

“Always been the love of my life always will be. REAL love can never be broken. You are me and I am you for eternity. @nickcannon you are a king always remember that s–t,” she captioned a now- deleted photo of them together.

White revealed that she and Cannon broke on in August.

“Someone who values you, wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so blessed, I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage, I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon But truly excited for the next chapter in my life. Someone tag Brad Pitt and let him know I’m single and momma has an abundance of pure love to give! Hahahahaha.”