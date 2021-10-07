MadameNoire Featured Video

The premiere date of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back for the third time amid talks that she might not want to return to her purple chair. Now a source has come forwards and said that network execs are already putting together a backup plan just in case Williams doesn’t return.

According to Page Six, Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, could replace The Wendy Williams Show.

“The executives have been talking,” the anonymous source said. “They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan. It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success. He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

The premiere date was pushed back to Oct. 18 due to Williams still battling health issues.

Williams has been having a tough time these past few months. After dealing with undisclosed health issues, she was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She then voluntarily checked into Beth Israel Hospital for psychiatric treatment. Things looked hopeful as the previous Oct. 4 return date was approaching but it was pushed back again.

There are also rumors that Williams may not be interested in returning to her long-standing talk show for its 13th season. Another source told The Sun that Williams “is over it.”

“The show is set to air through the 2021-22 season,” they said. “There is no decision beyond that, but she could very well walk away.”