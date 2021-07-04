MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon has become a father yet again this year. Alyssa Scott confirmed that she gave birth to his seventh child with a recent Instagram post.

“I will love you for eternity 6•23•21,” she captioned a photo of her and her newborn baby, which they named Zen.

Cannon now has a total of seven children. In the past seven months, Cannon has welcomed four children. Scott gave birth weeks after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s fifth and sixth child, twin boys names Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon, on June 14. In December 2020, his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell gave birth to their second child together, Powerful Queen. They already have a four-year-old son together named Golden. He and his ex-wife Mariah Carey have twins together as well, 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon has received some criticism for having so many children but a resurfaced clip of a 2017 interview with Howard Stern may explain Cannon’s actions. In the interview, he explained that due to his health issues, he feels his time may be limited.

“I don’t fear death; I welcome it,” the Wild N’ Out host told Stern. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably going to die sooner than most people…But I’m living life like f*** I might die in the morning so let’s f*** all night,” he laughed.

He added that during one of his hospitalizations his doctor was surprised that he was still living due to his poor health.

“I don’t understand how you’re still alive,” he said his doctor said. “You have two blood clots in your lung and one in your heart.”

Stern then said“But Nick what if the doctors are wrong, and now you’re a 90-year-old man with 100 kids?” Cannon replied, “That’s f****** amazing. Then I’m like Job from the Bible.”