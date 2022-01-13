MadameNoire Featured Video

In honor of Lori Harvey’s 25th birthday on Jan. 13, Michael B. Jordan continues to show out for his “turtle.” On Monday, Harvey shared highlights from a surprise birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu that the Black Panther actor seemingly organized for her.

In the photos and clips shared on her Instagram account, the birthday girl walked into a balloon and flower arrangement-filled room full of her friends and family wearing a form-fitting black and blush patterned catsuit.

In one of the posts Harvey shared on her Instagram Stories, the model wrote to Jordan, “Thank you for my party @michalbjordan,” according to PEOPLE.

While the post implied Jordan was the one who put together the special evening, it doesn’t seem like the actor actually attended Harvey’s 25th birthday bash. Harvey made it a point to shout out everyone who helped the night come together and who attended the festive evening because it’s hard to surprise her with anything since she’s “nosey.”

“I’m so grateful for my family and friends,” the SKN by LH founder captioned photos from the event on Jan. 11, “It’s extremely hard to surprise me because I’m nosey lol but they managed to throw me the cutest surprise early birthday party!! It was so perfect and I’m so thankful to each and every one of you that showed up and made it happen and made me feel so special.”

In a photo with attendees Ryan Destiny and Normani previously shared on the model’s Instagram Stories, Harvey simply captioned it, “Sisters” with a white heart emoji. As seen in the clip below, the three posed for snaps at a designated photo-op area at the dinner.

Harvey and Jordan made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, after rumors swirled that they were a couplemonths prior. Since going public, social media users have been eager to receive news breaks about the grand dates and special activities Jordan plans for Harvey. In November 2021, the two posted on social media about celebrating their first anniversary.

Happy birthday Lori!

