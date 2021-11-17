MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan celebrated their first anniversary as girlfriend and boyfriend last night.

Lori, 24, shared a clip of the couple’s anniversary festivities by posting the chef’s tasting menu she and Michael, 34, received at dinner. On the menu, one can see the couplet’s first anniversary date listed as Nov. 16, 2021. It also revealed that the couple kicked off their romantic meal with a serving of caviar accented with roasted sunchoke, smoked eel and crab.

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Lori shared a short snippet of Michael at the dinner table. She captioned it with the message, “Happy anniversary my love.”

On his account, the Black Panther actor posted several candid photos of him and his special lady. “Happy Anniversary,” he wrote, adding, “it’s been a year, crazy!”

Rumors swirled that the model and actor were an item around this time last year after Lori and Michael got off a plane together on Thanksgiving Day, and landed in her hometown of Atlanta. Then, in December 2020, the two went on a ski trip together in Utah.

The couple made their relationship “Instagram offical” back in January, and had the internet going crazy over the news.

Both were notorious for keeping their love lives under wraps in the past. Interestingly, while Lori and Michael have been romantically linked to other well-known names, respectfully, since the two began dating the public has gotten to know each of them more personally than ever before.

“The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned,” Michael said in March about being public with his love life now. The actor went on to explain the following month that despite still wanting to protect his privacy in some ways, he went public with Lori because he’s “extremely happy.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Steve Harvey Sings Michael B. Jordan’s Praises: ‘I Just Can’t Find Nothing Wrong With Him'”

Lori shared in a rare interview over the summer that she and Michael “know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

“So sweet, very attentive,” the 24-year-old said of her boyfriend in September. “He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.”

Shout out these lovebirds — we’re rooting for them.

RELATED CONTENT: “You Don’t Have To Choose Between Ciara’s Prayer And Lori Harvey’s Finesse”