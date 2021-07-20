MadameNoire Featured Video

In his latest interview, Michael B. Jordan opened up about his infamously romantic Valentine’s Day date with Lori Harvey from earlier this year.

Rumors about the two lovebirds began swirling at the tail end of 2020. It wasn’t until January that the two made their relationship public by becoming Instagram official. Since they were both notorious for being private when it came to their respective past romances, the internet went nuts over the news.

The couple made headlines again when Jordan rented out an aquarium and hired a Nobu chef the following month so the two could enjoy a romantic evening of wining and dining on Valentine’s Day. On her Instagram Stories, Harvey shared videos and snapshots from the aquarium and their dinner table before giving her followers a sneak peak of the rose-petal-covered hotel room Jordan had also organized for the night.

Slightly touching on the fact that he wasn’t as open with his past romantic relationships as he’s been with Harvey as a recent guest on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, the 34-year-old Black Panther star said, “I wasn’t able to do a lot of those things in the past,” regarding the aquarium date with the 24-year-old. “It was fun.”

When asked about whether he came up with the idea for the V-day date himself, the actor simply said, “Yea, I had a lot of pent-up romance.”

Since he wasn’t able to do a lot of the types of dates he was used to going on, assumably because of all the COVID restrictions within the past year and a half, he further explained, “It was fun — I’m a creative guy. [It was] kinda on the fly and then you have to be even more creative because there weren’t a lot of things that were open. The circumstances of a lot of things forced me to be a bit of a thinker on that one so it was good.”

The grand Valentine’s Day gesture wasn’t the first or last time the couple has shared their lovely dovey romantics. Most recently, the two shared photos on their respective Instagrams from a baecation they took together. On his, Jordan captioned a clip of him and Harvey sitting on the beach with, “Best feeling in the world…”