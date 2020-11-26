Madamenoire Featured Video

Things may be over between her and Nayvadius Wilburn, but Lori Harvey’s future is looking quite promising. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old stepdaughter to actor and comedian Steve Harvey was spotted Wednesday landing in her hometown of Atlanta with Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan.

The two boarded a Delta flight together in Los Angeles hours before the spotting. The pair exited the plane in Atlanta down a staircase to the tarmac, which is where photographers captured images of them together. They both had their masks on and hoodies over their heads, but they were easily identified. They placed their luggage into the same vehicle and rode off together.

Reportedly, Harvey and Jordan encountered one another at Nobu earlier this year, but they were with a large group of friends and Harvey was still dating Future. This is the first time that the suspected love birds have been publicly linked in a one-on-one setting. Obviously, Harvey and Jordan could just be friends who decided to spend the holidays together, but they would make a very attractive couple.

Harvey dated rapper Future earlier this year and they even quarantined together, but their relationship ended sometime around August. She was also romantically linked to Trey Songz, Meek Mill, Justin Combs, and Diddy. And then, of course, there are some rumored relationships that have never been confirmed. Harvey remains a mystery to many, which sometimes leads to fabricated stories — a source of frustration for the model and social media personality.

“It’s definitely frustrating. I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real,” Harvey said of media rumors during an interview earlier this year with the Behind Closed Doors podcast. “I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have ‘allegedly’ or ‘rumored’ in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check. And they’re like if it’s going to make people click on it, it’s going to make us money and we’re going to print it. So that’s the frustrating part because you’re like actually dealing with someone’s real life. But they don’t care they just want the clicks and people will kind of believe anything. But my family knows what’s going on. My friends know what’s going on.”

It’s not 100 percent clear whether or not these two are an item, but time will most certainly tell.