Michael B. Jordan is known for keeping details of his personal life under wraps. His decision to go public with new girlfriend Lori Harvey — very public — has sparked debates about whether or not their relationship is genuine or if it’s a publicity stunt. However, the actor says he isn’t phased.

During an interview with Men’s Health, Jordan opened up about his decision to let go of his notoriously private lifestyle in favor of a more public one with his new lady.

“For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it. When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand. I’m never going to make everybody happy,” he said.

The Black Panther star continued, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work . . . they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

The new couple was first publicly spotted together last fall.

They made their relationship Instagram official in two adorable posts following Harvey’s birthday in January. The couple shared snaps of their first Valentine’s Day together on social media as well. Jordan rented out an entire aquarium and treated the model to a private dinner in an underwater tunnel. “My baby rented one [sic] the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Harvey wrote on her Instagram Story about the romantic dinner. Jordan even gifted her stocks in luxury fashion brand Hermès International.

Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey revealed that he’s a big fan of his daughter’s new boo. “I like this one. I still got my eye on him,” he said during an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Regardless of how impressed he is with the actor right now, Harvey revealed that his feelings can change in an instant. “I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a–…just in case I need it.”