MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey is debunking all rumors that she has had work done to her body. Harvey can’t forward in the comments of an Instagram post in response to folks on social media wondering if she had a Brazilian butt lift or s-curve surgery done on her body.

“Not y’all believing a tiktok video,” the 24-year-old wrote. “I didn’t get a bbl or an s curve idk where y’all got that info from but it’s incorrect.”

The s-curve buttocks lift is a procedure developed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. In contrast to the Brazilian butt lift, the s-curve procedure incorporates liposuction from the neck to the ankles. Dr. Ghavami’s website reads:

The S-Curve Buttock Lift® procedure is a method developed by Dr. Ghavami, which makes use of thorough liposuction and fat displacement to create a body shape that is both sensually curvy and tastefully proportional. Dr. Ghavami employs liposuction to remove unflattering fat from areas that demote aesthetic curvature in the body. This is mostly applicable to the hips, above the hips, stomach area, and flanks. Treatment may extend to other areas of the body where necessary, but in either case, the liposuction is the first step in Dr. Ghavami’s S-Curve Butt Lift® procedure. Fat removed from the body is then harvested before being injected and sculpted into the buttocks, hips, or other desired areas; the small of the back is one of the areas where curvature is made much more prominent in order to compliment the buttocks even further.

Besides having a beautiful natural body, Harvey also has beautiful skin and recently launched a skin care line, SKN by LH. Her line of products includes a cleanser, moisturizer, serum, toner and eye cream, all the essentials of her personal skin care routine.

“I have rosacea and would struggle to find the right products to use,” Harvey told Vogue. “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows you have so much makeup being put on your face. My skin was constantly going through it. So after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”