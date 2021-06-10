MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite making headlines from time to time, the world really doesn’t know that much about Lori Harvey. To be honest, many of us didn’t even know what her voice sounded like until it was heard in an episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series as she promoted her upcoming skincare line last month.

While having a pretty famous step-parent, the 24-year old model and all-around “IT” girl only started gaining more mainstream attention a few years back after being linked to some of her high-profile exes. All that said, in a recent interview Harvey finally opened up about everything we’ve wanted to know.

Published by Bustle earlier today, Harvey acknowledged that she knows she’s still kind of a mysterious figure in the eyes of the public. While the author noted that Harvey “considers herself quiet, but not necessarily shy,” the 24-old explained that she’s still trying to weigh how much of her personal life she’s willing to share.

“It’s new,” Harvey said of having the public’s attention on her and subsequently, her having to do interviews. “It’s definitely something I’m growing into because I’m very private. So just figuring out that sweet spot of giving enough, but still keeping a majority of [me] for me.”

Regarding her love life, she detailed that after being engaged back in 2017 to soccer player Memphis Depay she matured a lot in terms of her self-growth and knowledge in what she wanted from her relationships.

“I grew up a lot and I learned a lot from that relationship,” Harvey said about her time with Depay before their engagement was later broken in 2018. “And so, I think just as I’ve gotten older and developed as a woman, I’ve taken that knowledge with me: learning what I like, what I don’t like, and just applying that to where I’m at now.”

With Michael B. Jordan — her current beau — the two “actually met a few years ago” through mutual friends in passing. Although they’ve both been notoriously tight-lipped about their past romances when in previous relationships, Harvey said that now that she and Jordan are public with their romance it’s still up to them regarding what they choose to share.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally,” she noted before explaining, “So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’”

Later she added, “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

Interestingly, Harvey addressed the jab Future — her ex — recently made at her as he rapped the lyrics “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her” in 42 Dugg’s song Maybach. At the end of Bustle’s feature, she basically said that she assumes her supporters know she aims to always take “the high road.”

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” she said of what she thinks her supporters assume about her. Offering more on how she chooses to deal with any hate in the headlines, she mentioned that she tries to “Just maintain my position of I know who I am — I know what’s going on. I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

