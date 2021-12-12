MadameNoire Featured Video

Steve Harvey feels “blessed” to be working alongside his stepdaughter Lori Harvey in the upcoming Miss Universe Pageant.

The Family Feud host recently shared the heartwarming revelation in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Dec. 8. Harvey is set to host the annual beauty pageant and Lori will be a member of this year’s selection committee.

“This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition, and it is always a highlight of my year,” the 64-year-old star told the publication. “Each show, I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage. I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

Steve added: “I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day.”

Lori, 24, echoed a similar sentiment telling PEOPLE how working with her step-dad feels “extra special.”

“I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It’s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,” she said. The buzzing model also shared how excited she felt to be joining this year’s “dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women” and that she was looking forward to “supporting all the contestants.”

Lori will work alongside a star-studded list of women on this year’s selection panel including Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, and Adamari López.

The 70th Miss Universe Competition will be broadcast lived from Eilat, Israel on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

