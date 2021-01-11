Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official; See Their Former Lovers And Rumored Flames

If you were holding out hope that Michael B. Jordan would be yours someday, Lori Harvey has stepped in to throw a wrench in those plans. The Instagram influencer and socialite went public with her relationship with the actor on Sunday (January 10), and he did the same. You can see the photos of the two looking quite cute and cozy here and here.

Plenty of their famous friends took to the comment sections of the images of the two posing close to share their excitement and support. On the flipside, everyday women joked that she was living their dream and shared pain over being cheated on by a man they were never with. Interesting responses all around.

Jordan and Harvey first appeared together around the Thanksgiving holiday, when they were spotted coming off a plane together in Atlanta. They were seen traveling together yet again ahead of the new year, captured coming off of a plane in Utah. Everyone speculated about what all this could mean, but now we know they’re definitely more than friends who travel together.

This is a pretty big deal for both parties because while they’re often seen with people assumed to be romantic prospects, they rarely claim them. That means they must find each other to be special.

With that in mind, in no particular order, we thought we’d take a look back at the ladies and gents who led up to this point and remind you of the dating history of these two much desired well-known figures.

Memphis Depay

Way before she had men in the music industry name-dropping her in songs and shooting their shot, Lori Harvey was engaged to be married. Her fiancé was a Dutch and Ghanian footballer named Memphis Depay. They reportedly started dating in 2016, and by 2017, it was announced that the two were engaged. By 2018, it came out that they called it quits. Her stepfather, Steve Harvey, was a fan of Depay for the record, so much so that they hung out together in 2019, long after the engagement ended.