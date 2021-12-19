Angela Simmons said she will absolutely NOT be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)… sorry to burst your bubble.

The rumor emerged after The Growing Up Hip-Hop star was spotted on set as filming for season 14 of the coveted reality TV show was underway, but sources from the production team told TMZ that the news was all hearsay. Angela was rubbing shoulders with a few other Real Housewives celebs when she was seen at Marlo Hampton’s lavish party at Le’Archive in Atlanta, but she was just there for a night of fun, not to appear in the forthcoming season.

RELATED CONTENT: Monyetta Shaw Releases Children’s Book, ‘The Chronicles Of Nice Guy Maso”

During a recent interview on The Real, celebrity insider and blogger B.Scott also made mention of Simmons’ alleged peach, noting that both she and Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, would be joining the long-running Bravo franchise. No word yet on if Shaw will actually be joining the cast next season, but TMZ noted that she had been caught filming alongside the ladies on more than one occasion.

Additionally, BOSSIP reported that rapper and former Love & Hip Hop reality star LightSkinKeisha would be receiving a peach next season as she was previously rumored to be “a friend of the show.”

So far, it has been confirmed that season 14 will include RHOA regulars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, and Marlo. Additionally, former track and field athlete, Sanya Richards-Ross, will be joining the show.