MadameNoire Featured Video

The election may be over, but we continued to learn more about celebrities and their political allegiances. In the trailer for the new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” famed hip hop manager and mother to rapper Waka Flocka Flame, Deb Antney, shared that she supports Incumbent President Donald Trump.

The revelation, which was made in front of fellow cast members Da Brat, Drea Kelly, and LeLee Lyons at a brunch event, naturally triggered strong reactions.

“I f–k with Trump,” said Antney.

“You’re very ignorant to me,” Lyons responds.

Of course, the news traveled quickly.

“Deb is a full-on Trump supporter,” Kelly tells some of her other cast members in a different scene.

“That sh-t is crazy,” adds Bow Wow.

The news also seemed to come as a surprise to Wacka.

“I don’t give a damn what these people say,” Antney tells her son, who questions whether or not she’s having a crisis.

Not only does her allegiance to Trump appear to isolate her from her cast members, but it also seems that it will cause a rift in her family.

“If my wife finds out, it’s gonna be bad news,” says Wacka during a confessional.

“I would hate to disown my own mother-in-law,” says Tammy Rivera during her confessional.

Eventually, it all comes to a head during a face-to-face sit-down between Rivera and Antney, who tells her daughter-in-law, “Damnitt, you don’t know sh-t.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that a controversial political statement has come from the Flocka family. Last October, the “Round of Applause” rapper made headlines after implying that he felt Trump was a better president than Obama.