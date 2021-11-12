MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenya Moore has no problems with NeNe Leakes returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast. The “Gone With the Wind” fabulous diva isn’t sure how realistic NeNe’s return might be, despite fans’ excitement to see it happen.

NeNe said she’d be open to being a peach holder again just last week — noting that she had “unfinished business” with some of the RHOA ladies. Kenya explained in a recent Page Six interview that if it were solely up to fans, NeNe’s return would be a done deal.

“If it were up to her fans, they would say, ‘Absolutely yes, bring her back,'” Kenya said. “She was a viable cast member for many, many years. She’s one of the OGs and you can’t take that away from the franchise.”

“I do think that she has a very interesting story to tell now, especially with the unfortunate passing of her husband [Gregg Leakes],” Kenya added.

The two ladies had one of the shadiest albeit entertaining frienemy dynamics the franchise ever saw. Interestingly though, Kenya suggested that her and NeNe’s relationship is pretty stable right now.

“I think that we’re in a decent place,” Kenya stated earlier in the interview on where she and NeNe stand now. “I did go to Gregg’s repast and I did think that we had gotten to a place where we felt better about each other and the relationship.”

While she’s welcome to the idea of NeNe’s comeback overall, the haircare CEO frankly highlighted, “I don’t know if that is NeNe’s decision at this point. I think it’s really kind of up to the network.”

Spilling more details on RHOA’s Season 14 cast shake-up, Kenya said, “The dynamics have changed because personalities change, ladies change, the season changes from year to year.”

“We have a new housewife, possibly more,” she added. “It’s actually starting off pretty amazing so far so I’m actually excited about the new season. I’m excited about the new potential of this cast,” she emphasized. Notably, the upcoming season just started filming.

As of the latest update on the cast viewers will see, Kenya, Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora will all be returning. Longtime cast members Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey-Hill said their goodbyes to the franchise, whereas OG RHOA star Shereé Whitfield is making another comeback. Moreover, Marlo Hampton finally got her peach and Olympic track star Sanya Richards-Ross is the newbie rounding out the bunch.

“The other ladies are definitely interesting,” Kenya said of her Season 14 castmates. “They’re bringing something different this season and I think that’s what the viewers really wanted, to see something different from RHOA. I think they’re going to get it.”

“I love Shereé,” the Moore Manor owner said of her Chateau Shereé owing neighbor. “Shereé and I have a really good friendship and we have great chemistry… We have a thing going, I don’t know what it is but we get along really well. We understand each other, we laugh all the time with each other and I think that we’re also very supportive friends.”

As another nice tidbit, Kenya also said she was happy Marlo finally securing a spot as a full-time RHOA housewife.

“I say congratulations to her. I think it’s beautiful when you can want something so badly and so long and finally get it,” Kenya said of Marlo. “I love that she’s finally getting her flowers now.”

“In my opinion, what made her more appealing than in previous seasons is that she does have a family life to show,” Kenya explained. “[Marlo’s] fostering two boys that are her nephews and that’s an interesting dynamic — to see an aunt helping to raise two young Black men and what they go through and what that looks like. Coupled with the timing of it all, I think it’s a great look for her and for the franchise.”

It seems like Kenya’s feeling pretty good about the upcoming season of RHOA. Surprisingly, it appears she doesn’t have bad blood with anyone on or off the cast either.

We’re excited to tune in and see if that lasts.