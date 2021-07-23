MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Simmons’ body is a trending topic on Black Twitter.

Someone tweeted that a photo of her in a bikini was getting mixed reviews from men in a Facebook group chat and it started a conversation about whether Simmons’ body was acceptable.

“So I am in the group on fb and some guys are being negative about her body, I thought it was fine guys y’all don’t like this?,” they tweeted.

This led to a debate about natural bodies being accepted in what many users called the “BBL movement.”

“People’s views of real bodies are F’d by Dr. Miami type BBL’s, IG “models” and music videos,” one user tweeted. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with her body, and guaranteed the ones saying something negative couldn’t pull it off. People are weird.”

While some were praising Simmons’ natural body, others were wondering why this was an open conversation at all.

“Why are you inviting public criticism on another woman’s body????,” one person tweeted. “I’m so confused as to when this became okay. Makes me sick to my stomach.”

Someone else pointed out how social media has led to unrealistic expectations regarding what women’s bodies should look like.

“ALLLL THE WAY F***** UP. Societal pressures on what our bodies should look like have always been messed up, but social media has been expediting the unrealistic garbage expectations. Lord only knows 10-15 years what the long term psych/physical effects will be,” they wrote.

For centuries, Black women’s bodies have been judged and ridiculed and clearly not much has changed besides Black men now also spewing the shame. Conversations about what others think about your body can be hurtful and therefore shouldn’t be a source of validation regarding how you feel about your body. Simmons is big on body positivity and is proud of having a body that was “built and not bought” as she says on social media. Whether your body was molded through exercise or surgery, it needs to be accepted you and you only.