With its cast gearing up to film next month, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will reportedly feature an alum, a new face and the absences of two RHOA favorites.

Entertainment reporter Anthony Dominic spilled some extra tea on his Instagram Stories and shared that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey will not be returning for Bravo hit show’s upcoming season.

Season 13 newbie Drew Sidora and RHOA vets Kandi Burruss and Keyna Moore were all included in Dominic’s Season 14 lineup. The journalist confirmed rumors that Marlo is finally getting a peach.

Dominic also doubled down on speculation that Shereé Whitfield is returning as a full-time cast member. The RHOA OG starred on the show from Seasons 1-4 before exiting and later returning as a friend to the cast in Season 8.

Shereé regained her peach and served as a full-time housewife for Seasons 9-10 before taking her latest hiatus from the series.

Dominic’s post noted the upcoming season might feature “possible cameos from past cast members.”

While he didn’t share the source of all the juicy news, Dominic did explain in a later post that “Porsha is not returning to RHOA because she has her own show, a special that focuses on her new relationship and family.”

The RHOA star made headlines earlier this year when she announced she was engaged to Simon Guobadia, the former husband of Falynn Pina, who was a friend of the cast in Season 13.

RadarOnline shared that although Bravo wants Porsha to stay on the show, the reality TV star “reportedly doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband.”

“Her concern is that, for example, producers and/or the other ladies will bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with,” the outlet detailed.

While we’re still not sure who the cast’s newbie might be, it’s been rumored that Light Skin Keisha — a former Love & Hip Hop star — might be the new peach holder to round out the cast.

If you’re looking forward to seeing how the new cast’s dynamic will play out — Dominic also reported Season 14 will premiere in April 2022.