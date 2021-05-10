MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams has the internet flooded with questions surrounding one of her latest Instagram posts. After sharing photos from her Mother’s Day festivities where she’s seen between her on-again, off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley and co-star Falynn Guobadia’s soon-to-be ex-husband Simon, fans want to know what exactly is going on between all the parties involved.

As one can see in the post Porsha shared on Instagram less than 24 hours ago, the reality star is seen — seemingly having a great time — with Dennis to her left and Simon to her right. Her caption simply read, “Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there! 🎉 What a wonderful day!! 🙌🏾 ”

As you can see from the photos and short clip below, Porsha has a beautiful rock on her ring finger and has her hand on Simon’s torso in some of the photos while Dennis stands by her on the other side. Porsha also shared a photo of just she and Dennis together and one of them with their two-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena.

According to @theneighborhoodtalk, Simon commented on Porsha post and said, “Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother’s Day.” While it reads cryptically since those who weren’t at the Mother’s Day celebration have no idea why Simon would be congratulating her or what “next chapter” Porsha’s going into that he’s referring to, online users had no problem commenting with their own questions surrounding Porsha’s post overall.

In comments of @theneighbortalk’s repost, one user asked, “Aint that Falynn husband 👀 ” — while another shadily added, “Why it look like she don’t even know Dennis like that in these pix lmao.”

In an attempt to ward of users who were wondering if Porsha was expecting a child with Simon, user @janaelikeaiko commented, “Dennis and Falynn’s husband have been friends for years so she can’t be pregnant by him. I know she meant no harm and they were probably just having fun but I would’ve left the chest-touching pictures out. But knowing Porsha she’s probably just trolling.”

Similarly, underneath Porsha’s original post, user @tellmeboutit wrote, “For those of you confused… Dennis & Simon are good friends because they worked together. So Porsha knew him beforehand. But it’s the hand placement that has us all a bit confused, here… why is Simon looking like the baby daddy? 😩👀 .”

If you didn’t know, Falynn and Simon were introduced to the masses when the former came on as a friend of Porsha’s during season 13 of RHOA. Their marriage ended up being a reoccurring topic of conversation for LaToya Ali which added to the drama between the ladies on the show — but fans were surprised to hear several weeks ago when Falynn and Simon announced that they were splitting up. Only days after that announcement, things got slightly Messines why Simon followed up on it by implying Falynn had cheated on him and that the infidelity was a part of the reason why the two of them divorcing.

While there’s been no substantial clarity posted from any of the parties involved regarding why Porsha was posed like that with Simon or whether she’s actually engaged again, we do know that Falynn unfollowed Porsha on Instagram earlier today.