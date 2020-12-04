Madamenoire Featured Video

While participating in the “Hot Seat” segment during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Kenya Moore revealed an interesting story about a time she went on a date with Kanye West.

“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore revealed. “That was a disaster.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star went on to share that after the date, they went to West’s home, which is when things got weird.

“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV,” she added. “I was lost. He left me alone wandering around his house and then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.”

From there, the former pageant queen said that she ending the date.

“So that was my exit,” Moore recalled. “As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing.”

This is not the first time that Moore has made mention of her short-lived courtship with the “All Falls Down” rapper.

“He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board,” she told Access Hollywood in 2013. “I’m very happy that he’s found love and that him and Kim [Kardashian] are having a good relationship.”

West would go on to wed Kardashian in 2014. They share four children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Moore married Marc Daly in 2017. They share a two-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

West has yet to respond to Moore’s commentary about their throwback date.