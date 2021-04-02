MadameNoire Featured Video

It appears that the nasty season-long feud between LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora has now extended to Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman. Ali fired off a series of tweets earlier this week aimed at Sidora, Pittman, and his infamous Tampa getaway.

According to Ali, she was under the weather at the reunion so Pittman sent his barber to bother her while she prepared for filming in her room.

“I was sick at the reunion. Drew had Ralph’s barber BARGE into my room without knocking with a camera in my face and said “compliments of Drew Sidora” and handed me a Vitamin C packet,” Ali tweeted Wednesday. “Security kicked him out. Drew denied it. LYIN A– HEIFER!”

“I can’t stand a fake Christian they are the first to cast judgement,” Ali went on.

Things got even uglier when, according to Urban Belle,

She then turned her attention to the infamous Tampa trip that Pittman took without his wife.

“Ralph stay out of women’s drama and go back to your side piece’s house in Tampa,” she wrote. “I’m sure her peach is juicer.”

As previously reported, Sidora and Pittman’s troubled marriage has been a focus of season 13 since Sidora revealed that Pittman had disappeared for three days without telling her where he was. To this day, she admits that she is not completely sure what went on during those three days he was missing in action.