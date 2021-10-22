MadameNoire Featured Video

Surrogacy is a sensitive topic for Kandi Burruss. She welcomed her third child Blaze via a surrogate in 2019, and her decision to do so was met with some concern from people around her. On PEOPLE’s Me Becoming Mom podcast, she discussed a time someone made a disparaging comment about her using a surrogate.

“It really hurt my feelings. I don’t like really talking about it because it makes me emotional,” she said. “I don’t think she was trying to hurt my feelings. But when she saw it, or heard that I was doing it, she was just like, ‘Aren’t you afraid that you’re not gonna bond with your baby?'”

“She’s older, so I guess her initial thinking is like just because somebody doesn’t physically have their baby that they won’t be able to have that same bond as a mother who physically pushed the baby out,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star added. “And I can tell you for sure, if you ever had a doubt in your mind, that is not true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

She previously told PEOPLE that having a surrogate carry Blaze didn’t affect them bonding at all.

“But what I will say is when Blaze got here, I didn’t feel any less of a connection than I have with my previous children,” Burruss said. “I still feel super bonded when I come in the room. Blaze lights up — her smile is so huge when I walk in there — so it’s still this same love, the same connection.”

Despite the concerns and even feeling guilty at one point for going the surrogate route, Burruss wouldn’t change anything.

Burruss welcomed Blaze with her husband, Todd Tucker, in Nov. 2019. They also share a five-year-old son, Ace.