After releasing three books, Monyetta Shaw has released her second children’s book. Her latest book, The Chronicles of Nice Guy Maso, is based on her son with Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ne-Yo, Mason Shaw-Smith. The book is successful already, debuting in the number one spot on Amazon’s New Release chart with. According to a press release, one of the reasons Shaw wrote the book was to “teach her own kids to follow their dreams and pursue entrepreneurship.” She described the book as “an inspiring and powerful story of acceptance, character, and courage.”

The Chronicles of Nice Guy Maso “demonstrates what happens when one boy’s kindness becomes his unassuming super power.” Along with the release of his mother’s book, Mason hopped in the booth and recorded a song titled, “Nice Guy,” that reinforces the book’s themes. “All I want to do is live a good life / All I want to do is just shine bright,” he raps confidently.

“The song brims with positive vibes, including cheery ad-libs and charismatic background vocals featuring his sister Madilyn that reveal her potential as a singer,” reads the press release about the song.

Ne-Yo said he was super proud of Mason for pursuing music on his own.

“I was totally prepared to be the parent that forced music on my kids for their own good.” Ne-Yo said. “But I didn’t have to! They took to it like ducks to water and I couldn’t be more proud! Not only do they like it, they’re actually really good at it! The mental benefit of having an outlet like music is a blessing in itself. They surprise me everyday, I’m proud everyday!”

Other books that Shaw has released include Keep It Classy, Bigger Than Me, and her debut children’s book, The Adventures of Maddie, which was inspired by her and Ne-Yo’s daughter, Madilyn Shaw-Smith. The Chronicles of Nice Guy Maso is available now in paperback, hardcover and everywhere books are sold.