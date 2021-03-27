MadameNoire Featured Video

Tessica Brown, known for having Gorilla Glue stuck in her hair and then surgically removed, is now expecting her sixth child. Her publicist, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Brown found out the exciting news after taking four pregnancy tests.

If you didn’t know, Brown is engaged to Dewitt Madison who she is expecting a child with. TMZ noted that Madison has four children of his own. With Brown’s five and one one the way, they will have a total of 10 children.

This exciting news comes after Brown had a health scare in February. While going through preliminary tests before getting plastic surgery, Dr. Michael Obeng, who also removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair, found masses in her breasts. She later had a mammogram and the masses were proven to not be cancerous. The benign cysts were caused by Brown having fibrocystic breast disease, Rodriguez told TMZ.

After going viral for using Gorilla Glue spray instead of Got2B Glue hair spray, Brown rose to fame and became the butt of many jokes, even on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Besides being laughed at, it was more hurtful to see her children deal with being teased over her mistake.

“I had to tell my little girls when they went to school, ‘If anybody tries to tell y’all something about that, don’t worry about it. You know it’s not me.’ My second little girl, she came home and she looked at me and then fell into my arms crying,” Brown told The Root. “She said the little boys [at school] were singing the ‘Gorilla Glue song’ and they were singing it in her face. I told her the next time they sing it, learn the words. Sing it with them. So after I told that to her, I go into the bathroom. Now I’m crying because I’m the reason they’re making fun of my baby.”

Brown doesn’t know how far long she is in her pregnancy yet.