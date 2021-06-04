MadameNoire Featured Video

Posted to her Instagram account earlier today, Tessica Brown a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl shared a clip showing off the status of her natural curls as they grow along their healthy hair journey in the aftermath of her viral incident.

In the post, Brown’s seen in a flattering orange top, some hoop earrings, and sporting her signature long and fluttery lashes as she plays around with her beautiful, short curls. The internet sensation confidently says in the short video and in its caption, “It’s the hair for me.”

As you’ll recall, Brown went viral back in early February when she posted a TikTok warning other online users against using Gorilla Glue spray instead of Got2B spray to slick down their hair. In the initial video she’d posted, and the subsequent ones that followed, she was seen unsuccessfully attempting to move around her hair and the ponytail she’d added in the back for some extra length and style. Unfortunately, and surprisingly to her and the countless viewers who watched her struggle, both were stuck to her scalp and weren’t phased at all by the various methods and products she used to try to get the glue out.

After an unsuccessful trip to the hospital, it wasn’t until she’d flown out to Los Angles to received a 4-hour long surgery — which cost $12,500 — performed by Dr. Michael Obeng pro bono that Brown’s hair and scalp were freed from the glue. By that point, celebrities and everyday people alike had already rallied behind her in order to offer support, hair products, wigs, etc… — all in hopes that she’d be able to move past the honest mistake as best and quickly as possible.

In more happy news, back in March Brown revealed that she and her fiancé were expecting her sixth child. Read more about that here.