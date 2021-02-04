MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet is ablaze with a new viral video from TikTok where a woman is seen warning others against the usage of Gorilla Glue as a dupe for the popular Got2B Blasting Freeze Spray. Now with the phrase “gorilla glue” trending on Twitter, many are sharing their reactions to the clip, in addition to well wishes for the woman, and ideas on how she might remove the glue.

“Hey y’all,” @im_d_ollady greeted at the beginning of the TikTok video. “For those of y’all that know me, you know my hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice, no, it’s not by choice. When I do my hair I like to you know finish it off with a little Got2B glue spray. You know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have anymore Got2B spray so I used this — gorilla glue spray. BAD, BAD, BAD IDEA.”

“Y’all look — my hair — it don’t move. Do you get what I’m telling you? IT DON’T MOVE!” the woman said through claps. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it didn’t move. Stiff where — woooo — my hair. So I’m going to tell y’all like this, if you ever, ever run out of Got2B glue spray, don’t ever, ever use this unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

In a follow-up to her original video, @im_d_ollady is seen attempting to wash her hair and the glue out, but to no avail. Her slicked-down style doesn’t even budge despite her vigorous scrubbing.

On Twitter, the woman’s cautionary tale has been met with mixed reactions. Some are finding it hilarious while others are very worried about her wellbeing. “Even if you’re not the praying type, put one up for the gorilla glue lady,” user @dstfelix wrote. Meanwhile another user, @queerbabyk said, “Wow the gorilla glue hair situation is actually breaking my heart I know she stressed and sad afff we dont be playin about our hairrrr Sending pos vibes and strength and love and will send hair if it comes to that.“

Apparently, Gorilla Glue themselves commented on @im_d_ollady’s post with tips for how she could possibly get their product off her head and hair. As seen in a screenshot shared via user @defnoodles, the corporation suggested the woman use rubbing alcohol as a solvent along with some other commonly found items to see if she might have any luck getting the glue off.

“Use some rubbing alcohol, water in a spray bottle, a hair dryer and a comb,” Gorilla Glue said. “But since you’ve had it like that for a month your hair could be damaged.”

Later, Gorilla Glue also seemingly tweeted her saying “Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol in the area.”

Scroll below to see some more of the reaction tweets to this unfortunate, “laid and slayed” mishap: