MadameNoire Featured Video

After Halle Berry dubbed Cardi B the “Queen of Hip-Hop” at a showing of her new film “Bruised,” and Winnie Harlow announced Nicki Minaj’s Best Hip-Hop Award win at the MTV European Music Awards over the weekend, the debate on who’s really earned the hip-hop’s crown rages on.

The hot topic was reignited on Saturday, following Halle’s speech at the showing of “Bruised” — a film she starred in and directed that’ll be widely available for streaming via Netflix on Nov. 19. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the soundtrack for the sports drama is the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack ever.

“I want to say thank you today to Cardi B — she was my partner in crime. “I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the Queen of Hip-Hop,” Halle said on Nov. 13 of the “Up” rapper, who served as an executive producer on the film.

“I reached out to Cardi and we paired and we created a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but a beautiful backdrop for this story,” the actress noted of the music’s impact on the film.

Quite frankly, many of Nicki’s fans — aka her “Barbz” — weren’t here for Halle claiming Cardi holds the spot of hip-hop’s queen over Nicki. In the replies of a snippet of the actress’ speech, some Nicki fans suggested that the rapper may have turned down the opportunity to work on “Bruised,” which may have made Halle salty.

The next day, Winnie Harlow announced Nicki Minaj as the winner of the Best Hip-Hop Award at the MTV EMAs by describing the rapper as “the one and only Queen of Hip Hop.”

While it may have been just a coincidence, it’s possible Winnie was riffing off of Halle’s comments from the night before and adding fuel to the flames over who’s truly hip-hop’s greatest femcee.

RELATED CONTENT: “After An Evening Of Back And Forth On Social Media, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. Agree To Keep It Positive”

Regardless, both Nicki and Cardi are highly accomplished game-changers who have done amazing things for the genre of hip-hop. Moreover, Cardi took to Twitter on Sunday evening and said any conversations pitting her and Nicki against each other were “childish.”

“I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish sh*t… but ntm on Halle Berry,” Cardi posted.

See the tweet below.

RELATED CONTENT: “8 Emerging Emcees Who Deserve All The Hype On The First National Hip-Hop Holiday”