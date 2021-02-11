MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Michael Obeng wasn’t lying when he said he could remove the glue from Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl’s hair.

According to TMZ, Dr. Obeng completed the 4-hour surgery and allowing Brown to keep her hair afterward.

As we reported yesterday, Obeng performed the $12,500 procedure pro-bono. TMZ was there to document the whole ordeal.

In a video, Obeng told TMZ his secret formula for removing the glue. He combined medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a bit of acetone.

He explained that the combination breaks down the polyurethane, the sticky component in Gorilla Glue.

Brown was sedated with light anesthesia during the operation but once it was over, she immediately reached for her hair and got choked up as she realized she was able to rub her fingers through it.

She assured TMZ that she’s done using heavy strength adhesives to achieve slick edges.

Brown shared that once she realized the glue was settled so deeply into her hair, she was prepared to wear wigs for the rest of her life. Now, she says she’s thankful that she won’t have to. Still, Brown said she needs her hair done for Valentine’s Day. Hopefully, she utilizes a wig in order to let her hair and scalp continue to heal.

It would have been hard to miss this story but for those who need a debrief, Tessica Brown went viral after she told the world, via her Instagram page that she substituted Got2bGlue hair spray for Gorilla Glue, in an attempt to achieve a sleek, slick look for her ponytail. That evening she realized that she’d made a grave mistake. After over a month of trying to remove it, Brown, could not do it. Earlier this week, she went to a hospital to see if they could remove the adhesive. And while the procedure made progress, it was extremely painful as it burned the whole time.

Yesterday, Brown left her home in Louisiana to fly out to Beverly Hills where Dr. Obeng offered to perform a procedure he was sure would be the solution to her problems.

We’re so glad that he was right.

You can see how the procedure went down, Dr. Obeng’s process and Brown’s reaction once she realized she was free in the videos below.