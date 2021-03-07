MadameNoire Featured Video

Tessica Brown gained fame after she mistakenly put Gorilla Glue in her hair and now an imposter tried to capitalize off of it. According to TMZ, an unidentified woman creates GoFundMe account claiming that they were Brown and needed help paying hospital bills. They posted a bill that amounted to over $186,000 but only had a goal to raise $25,000. In the description of the page, the impersonator wrote that when doctors found out Brown was getting money from GoFundMe, they decided to charge her.

A GoFundMe rep told TMZ that the fake account has been deleted. There had only been around $500 donated.

Brown’s publicist, Gina Rodriguez, also said that this isn’t the first time she has seen people impersonating the mother of five online. She said there have been other GoFundMe pages as well as Twitter accounts. She cautioned people who see these pages to not donate because the real Tessica Brown does not want for anything. After Brown started her own GoFundMe, she raised over $24,000 through 1,400 donations, the New York Post reported. She also decided to donate $20,000 to a charity called Restore that was started by Dr. Michael Obeng, the surgeon who removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair after it was stuck for a month. Dr. Obeng did the surgery for Brown free of charge.

Brown had bigger issues going on due to a recent health scare. While doing a consultation for a breast augmentation surgery with Dr. Obeng, he found lumps in both of her breasts, TMZ reported. She then went to have a mammogram performed, which confirmed their presence, and then had them tested to see if they were cancerous. Thankfully, they were not and they are a result of Brown being diagnosed with fibrocystic breast disease, a noncancerous condition that causes breasts to have a lumpy texture.