Tessica Brown shocked the internet when she uploaded a video of her hairstyle that was stuck to her scalp because she used Gorilla Glue as holding spray. Luckily, a Los Angeles, California-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng offered to remove the glue during a free-of-cost surgical procedure. Having Gorilla Glue stuck in your hair is sure to have done some damage to the scalp. So Loni Love of The Real decided to offer the 40-year-old Louisiana native some help and have a wig made for her.

“I’m offering to gift her a wig,” Love said on a February 11 episode of The Real. “I have a wonderful wig maker, who will make a wig of her styling.”

Love added that she felt for Brown due to the plight of Black women regarding their hair.

“We know as Black women how hard it is, our hair is so important,” she added. “I’m one of the few Black women — me and I think Whoopi Goldberg — [who] actually wear our hair in braids or locks because traditionally it has been known to be unprofessional. But the times are changing. So I totally have empathy for Tessica and I want to help.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown said her scalp did suffer some damage.

“It has some damage on my scalp and around the edges, but I still have hair,” the mother of five said. “He’s hoping the treatment will keep it from the little parts falling out…He said I can put on a wig. But he said as far as putting anything on my scalp [nothing] for six weeks.”

Love isn’t the only one who wants to help Brown. She said Beyoncé’s stylist Neal Farinah has also contacted her.

“He’s coming to New Orleans and we gonna eat some crawfish together, and we gonna get a wig together,” she said.